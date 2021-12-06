Ex-Rangers Star Moore Thumbs Up Bassey For Thriving In ‘Unfamiliar Role’

Rangers legend Craig Moore has praised Calvin Bassey for his superb defensive work in the club’s 3-0 home win against Dundee on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Bassey, who is a left-back has been deployed as a centre-back in recent outings by manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst following injury to Leon Balogun.

The 21-year-old was highly impressive against Dundee with Rangers keeping another clean sheet , their third in the last four games.



Read Also: Rangers Boss Van Bronckhorst Talks Up ‘Flexible Player’ Aribo

Moore was delighted with how the Nigeria international has taken to his new role like a duck to water and backed him to make the left centre back position his own.

“He’s come in and done very well,” Moore told the Daily Mail.

“He’s athletic, he’s a competitor. He’s come in and done a good job and might end up sliding into that position.

“He’s given himself another option but most importantly he’s given the manager another option.”

Complete Sports