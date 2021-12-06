Fred’s Solitary Goal Earns Rangnick First Victory As Man United Interim Coach

New Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick started his reign on a winning note as the Red Devils defeated Crystal Palace 1-0 at Old Trafford in Sunday’s Premier League game.

Fred was the unlikely hero as he pulled out a beautiful shot to win the day and finally broke Palace’s resistance on 77 minutes.

United started the game strongly and a difference in their playing style was instantly noticeable.

However, despite these promising signs, few chances were created by the home team.

Ronaldo fired over with a free kick, while Palace had a couple of half-chances on the break, but there was nothing clear-cut from either side.

