Isale Eko Grammar School Emerge Winners Of Oshoala Football4girls Tourney

Captain of Nigeria’s Super Falcons, Asisat Oshoala, has ensured that winners in the 2021 Asisat Oshoala Invitational Football4girls Tournament are adequately motivated and rewarded for them to be proud of their participation in the sixth edition which ended on Friday at the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

Accordingly, the Nigerian striker has given out worthy prize monies to the winners in both the school and academy’s categories, while also given out cash awards to the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Highest Goal Scorer of the academy category.

To this end, Oracle Queens who beat Victory Queens in the final of the academy’s category will get N500, 000, while winners in the school’s category, Isale Eko Grammar School who beat Dolphin High School smiled home with the sum of N250,000.

Oladipupo Shukura of Oracle Queen who won the MVP in the academy’s category and Oluwole -Azeezat of Isale Eko Grammar…