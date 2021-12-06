Iwobi Subbed On Late As Struggling Everton Beat Arsenal, Claim First Win In Three Months

Alex Iwobi came on with two minutes left as struggling Everton from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 at Goodison Park on Monday night.

A Demarai Gray’s volley from outside the box two minutes into added time, sealed the dramatic win.

Going into the fixture, Everton last tasted victory in September and had gone nine consecutive games without a win.

Also, the Toffees have now won three consecutive Premier League games against Arsenal for the first time in the competition’s history.

It is now back-to-back defeats for Arsenal who lost their last away game to Manchester United.

Everton thought they had taken the lead after 44 minutes when Richarlison headed home Andros Townsend’s free-kick, but it was disallowed for a tight offside call.

And they were made to regret that, when Arsenal suddenly burst into life seconds before the break. Kieran Tierney burst down the left and put a lovely cross into the box, and Martin Odegaard volleyed it past Pickford.

Source: Complete Sports

