Okereke Injured As Venezia Lose After Surrendering Three-Goal Lead

David Okereke had to go off injured as Venezia threw away a 3-0 lead to lose 4-3 at home to Verona, in the Serie A on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Okereke, who had been impressive in front of goal lately, had to be replaced in the seventh minute after sustaining the injury.

His Nigerian teammate Tyronne Ebuehi was brought on in the 66th minute but could not help Venezia from surrendering their lead.

It was Ebuehi’s eight league appearance for the newly promoted club so far this season.

With the scoreline at 3-1, Venezia’s Pietro Ceccaroni was sent off on 63 minutes after receiving his second yellow card.

Verona capitalised on their numerical advantage and went on to score three more goals to clinch a remarkable comeback win.

Venezia have now lost their last three league games and also suffered back-to-back home loss.

They currently occupy 16th position on 15 points in the…