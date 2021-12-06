Partey Rates His Performance Since Joining Arsenal Below Average

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has rated his performance since joining Arsenal as below average.

After signing for Atletico Madrid in 2011, where he won LaLiga, Europa League and UEFA Super Cup, Partey joined Arsenal for £45 million on October 2020.

However, Partey is yet to impress for Arsenal no thanks to fitness issues.

And in interview on Sky Sports, he stated that his struggles could be due to the fact that he is yet to adapt to the Premier League.

“Personally I will say five, six (when asked to score his performance out of 10). But with the marks of the people from outside I will give myself four because there are moments in the game where I can be hurting the other team. And maybe because I am yet to fully adapt to the Premier League and I lose a bit of focus and that’s when everything goes down.

He spoke about his performance against Manchester United, which saw the Gunners…