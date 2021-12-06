Premier League Star’s £200k Lamborghini Crashes Into Nursery School’s Fence

Aston Villa star Kortney Hause’s £200,000 4-litre Urus V8 Lamborghini crashed through a nursery fence just minutes before children were set to leave at home time.

Hause’s car swerved off the road and crashed through the metal gates surrounding the school.

It is reported Hause was on his way to Villa Park for his side’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester City, though it is not clear if he was the driver. The 26-year-old was named on the bench by Steven Gerrard and didn’t feature in the game.

Parents of nursery goers have said it was “pure luck” that no one was harmed, even killed, in the horrific incident.





Kortney Hause

According to The Sun, Hause was shocked and dazed by the crash that saw the car’s airbags set off upon impact.

One father, Sabbir Ahmed, 43, said: “My daughter and hordes of children stand on the corner in front of the gates before and after school.

“It was a staggering slice of luck that no one was killed.

“The black Lamborghini lost control in wet…