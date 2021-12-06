Rangers Boss Van Bronckhorst Talks Up ‘Flexible Player’ Aribo

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been delighted with Joe Aribo’s performance levels so far, reports Completesports.com.

The Gers have won all four games under the new manager with Aribo the most consistent performer so far.

And van Bronckhorst is keen to make the most of the Nigeria international’s adaptability.

“It’s important, especially for a player like Joe who can play in either position, higher up the pitch or a little bit deeper depending how the opponent is playing,” said the former Feyenoord boss.



“I’m really flexible, I like to have a flexible midfield to play with a 6 or play with a 10 so he’s one of the players I can change.

“For him, it doesn’t matter so I’m very happy because he also gives a lot of stability for the team.

“I enjoy working with Joe and the other players. I can see their energy, I can see their willingness to learn new things.

“So far…