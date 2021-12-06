Rangnick Identifies Six Players To Offload At Man United 

Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick has reportedly identified six players he feels should be axed by the club.

Rangnick is only in charge for the next sixth months before he takes on a consultancy role with the club from next season.

However, the 63-year-old is now looking to stamp his own authority on the squad by offloading players and possibly bringing in a couple new faces.

Also Read: Ibrahimovic: Why I Hope To Stay At AC Milan For Life

According to The Mirror United have given the German a £100million budget in January transfer window, but new arrivals will also see some players leave.

The report claims Edinson Cavani is likely to be on his way out as he heads into the final six months of his contract, along with Paul Pogba who is yet to make a decision on his future.

Midfielders Donny van de Beek and Jesse Lingard has struggled for game time this season and have also been included on the short-list, with the latter being linked with West Ham…