Remmy Uche Soccer Challenge Cup 2021: Jimbaz FC Are Champions

Jimbaz FC of Ihiala on Sunday, 5th December 2021 emerged as champions of the maiden edition of the Remmy Uche Soccer Challenge Cup.

The football fiesta which commenced on the 30th of October 2021 saw a total of 16 teams across Anambra State taking part in the competition.

The final match played at the Chuba Ikpeazu Stadium Onitsha saw the Ihiala-based side, Jimbaz FC, seeing off Remmy Uche FC by a lone goal scored by Oluka Ngei with almost the last kick of the game. The Champions bagged the coveted price of N1.5million and the trophy, while Remmy Uche FC settled for the second prize of N1million.

In the third-place match earlier in the day, Akuchukwu FC defeated De Godz FC 3-0 via penalty shootout after a goaless draw in regulation time to take home the sum of N500,000. The fourth-placed De Godz FC went home with N100,000.

The Remmy Uche Soccer Challenge Cup, bankrolled by Umudioka-born multi-millionaire…