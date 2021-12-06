Salah Dreams Of Winning Ballon d’Or

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah admits he would love to win the Ballon d’Or.

The Egyptian winger, who has 37 goals and assists so far this season, is yet to win the highest individual honor in the European game.

Despite being happy with what he has achieved with Liverpool as a team, Salah admits the hunger for individual honors is also present.

“At the end of the day it’s people’s opinions, but in my mind, I’m the best player in the world, that’s what I say to myself,” Salah said to Egyptian broadcaster MBC Masr TV.

Read Also: Ibrahimovic: Why I Hope To Stay At AC Milan For Life

“I can’t say that I don’t want to win the Ballon d’Or or FIFA’s The Best, of course, I want to win either of them.

“But if I don’t win either of them, there is no problem. Everything I want, I usually get. I know that I will win either of them later, I’m not worried.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab…