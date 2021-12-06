Salah Keen To Stay At Liverpool

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah has reaffirmed that he wants to remain on Merseyside amid his tense contract situation.

The 29-year-old is due to become a free agent in less than two years’ time, and talks over an extension with the Reds are yet to lead to a positive solution.

Barcelona and Real Madrid continue to be credited with an interest in Salah, but the Egypt international is keen to stay with Jurgen Klopp’s side if an agreement over fresh terms can be reached.

Speaking to reporters after Saturday’s win at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Salah said: “I said it several times, if the decision is up to me, I want to stay in Liverpool.



Read Also: Salah Dreams Of Winning Ballon d’Or

“But the decision is in the hands of the management and they have to solve this issue. There is no problem but we have to reach an agreement for the contract. It’s up to them.

“Your financial value shows how much the club appreciates you and that they are ready to do anything for you to…