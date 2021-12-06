Success Provides Second League Assist As Udinese Lose Away

Isaac Success provided his second assist in the Serie A this season but Udinese lost 3-1 away to Empoli on Monday, Completesports.com reports.

The defeat means Udinese are winless in their last five games (suffering two defeats and three draws).

Success, who made his seventh league appearance, set up Deulofeu for the opening goal in the 22nd minute.

Also Read: Dennis Makes Premier League November Team Of The Month

But second half goals from Petar Stojanovic, Nedim Bajrami and Andrea Pinamonti, earned Empoli the comeback win.

Udinese are now in 14th position on 16 points in the league standing.

Empoli climbed above Sassuolo and are tied on points with Hellas Verona at 10th in the table, as Andreazzoli’s men continue to impress in their first season back in the top division.

By James Agberebi

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information…