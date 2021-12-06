The Best African Footballers Of All Time

Some of the best footballers of all time have come from the African continent, with plenty of African players having pivotal moments in the history of the sport. Many of the biggest clubs in not just Europe but the world have star African players, with these players also helping their national teams leave their mark on the sport.

Today we’re going to take a look at the top 5 African players to ever grace the pitch. Many of these players were so good that they single handedly swayed the football betting odds of their team due to their unmatched skill, ability and dedication when it comes to the game!

5. Jay-Jay Okocha – Nigeria



jay-Jay Okocha earned an impressive record in his career – managing to win an African Cup of Nations, an Olympic Games medal and the French Super Cup. This was partly down to his amazing prowess as an attacking midfielder that was just good at pressing the other team, but also…