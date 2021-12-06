Tottenham Captain Lloris Opens New Contract Talks

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has opened new contract talks.
Sky Sports says talks have been held between Tottenham and Lloris over a new contract.
Read Also: The Best African Footballers Of All Time
There is understood to be a quiet confidence of an agreement from all sides.
No new deal is imminent, although discussions will be picked up again in the coming weeks.
Lloris’s contract expires in the summer.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘287406252908265’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
Source: Complete Sports