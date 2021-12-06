Turkey: Nwobodo Sees Red; Ideye Benched As Goztepe Pip Gazientep

Nigeria midfielder Obinna Nwobodo was sent off as Goztepe edged out Gazientep FK 2-1 in a thrilling Turkish Super League contest on Monday night.

Nwobodo was first cautioned in the 51st minute and received the red card seven minutes later for another bootable offence.

The 25-year-old has made 14 league appearances for Goztepe this season.

His compatriot Brown Ideye was unused substitute for the home team in the game.

Ideye has featured in five league games for the club this season and is yet to open his goal account.

Adis Jahovic put the host in front from the spot in the 39th minute and added the second late in the first half.

Recep Niyaz reduced the deficit a minute after the hour mark.

Goztepe however held on to claim maximum points in the game.

