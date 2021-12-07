3rd Annual Nigeria Tech Summit. Hosted By Global Startup Ecosystem

The Nigeria Tech Summit is the world’s most exclusive event featuring tech investors, entrepreneurs and influencers creating or leveraging platforms to advance the future of the Nigerians. The summit aims to offer on-site workshop training, Networking round tables, Live Q/A sessions with speakers and sponsors and It also serves to teach fundamentals of ecosystem building within the region.



This free live summit event will welcome delegates from across Nigeria and around the world to discuss the future of employment, entrepreneurship, and education in Nigeria as the country faces its highest level of youth unemployment and civic unrest. Insights and initiatives leveraging tech and innovative inclusive ways to accelerate the future of Nigeria will be discussed.

