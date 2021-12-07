Ansu Fati Out of Barcelona Squad For Bayern Munich Clash

Ansu Fati is out of Barcelona’s travelling squad for their Champions League clash at Bayern Munich.

Barcelona announced their squad ahead of the match with Bayern and Blaugrana coach Xavi has called up Ilias Akhomach instead, as the club stand on the brink of Champions League elimination.



Xavi will also be without Martin Braithwaite, Pedri, Sergi Roberto and Kun Aguero, while Ansu hasn’t recovered from the muscle issue in his left leg to make the squad. Neither the club or player wanted to risk a potential relapse.

With Bayern through as group winners, Barcelona currently sit second, two points ahead of Benfica who face Dynamo Kiev, and should the Blaugrana lose or draw then a win for the Portuguese side would see them advance to the knockout stages.

Barcelona depart for Germany on Tuesday ahead of the game against Bayern at the Allianz Arena knowing that only a win will definitely mean…