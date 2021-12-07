Aribo Named In Scottish Premiership Team Of The Week 

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo has been included in the Scottish Premiership Team of the Week.

The Team of the Week was published on Sky Sports website on Monday.

Aribo’s inclusion was as a result of his impressive performance for Rangers, in their comfortable 3-0 win against Dundee on Gameweek 16 fixtures at the weekend.

Aribo marked his superb display with a goal which was his fifth for the Scottish champions this season.

He is one of five Rangers players who made the Team of the Week which is in a 4-4-2 formation.

And commenting on his performance, Sky Sports wrote:”Rangers earned a fifth win on the bounce as they secured a 3-0 victory at Dundee on Saturday with Joe Aribo on hand to fire the Gers ahead with 10 minutes of the first half to play.

“Aribo’s fifth league goal of the season came from one of two shots and he was unfortunate not to add an assist having created two goal-scoring…