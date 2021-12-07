Aruna Crash Out Of WTT Cup Finals

Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna has been edged out in the quarterfinal of the 2021 World Table Tennis (WTT) Cup Finals taking place in Singapore after the Nigerian fell 3-1 to Brazil’s Hugo Calderano in the quarterfinal of the Men’s Singles.

World number 13 caused an upset in the round of 16 after he defeated world number eight Liang Jingkun of China 3-1 on Sunday but his fine run was ended by a stronger opponent in the Brazilian star.

Being their maiden meeting at the top level, it was Calderano that came out victorious over Aruna as the South American outplayed the Nigerian 3-1 (11-6, 6-11, 11-8, 11-4) to clinch the last semi-final spot in the Men’s Singles.

Calderano started the onslaught from the first game before Aruna came back strongly to level the score 1-1. But the Brazilian star, however, showed class to win the third game 11-8, and later closed it out convincingly with 11-4 victory in the fourth…