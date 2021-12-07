Benitez Hails Everton’s ‘Character’After Comeback Win Vs Arsenal

Everton boss Rafael Benitez spoke of it being a “perfect” night after his side’s winless run came to an end in dramatic fashion with a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Arsenal at Goodison Park.

After Martin Odegaard’s volley in first-half stoppage time put the visitors ahead, Richarlison — having had two efforts ruled out for offside via VAR checks either side of the opener — drew things level with a 79th-minute header, on the follow up after Demarai Gray hit the bar.

Read Also: Iwobi Subbed On Late As Struggling Everton Beat Arsenal, Claim First Win In Three Months

Gray then secured the Toffees’ first win in nine Premier League outings by sending a fine strike in off the post in the

second minute of time added on at the end.

“I think we saw character in the first games (of the season) and today it was even better, in terms of two goals disallowed and the reaction of the team, the fans behind the team, everybody delighted at the end because of the great goal…