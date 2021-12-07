Casemiro Talks Up Mbappe To Real Madrid

By
Headliners
-
1


Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has stated that Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe would be a ‘perfect’ partner alongside Vinicius Junior should the forward move to Spain in one of the upcoming transfer windows.

The 22-year-old, who has less than seven months remaining on his contract, has been heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, with one report claiming that Los Blancos are convinced the Frenchman will sign for the La Liga giants in 2022.

1xBit

Mbappe himself has hinted at a potential exit from PSG, and Casemiro is confident that his potential arrival would benefit the team, especially for his Brazilian compatriot Vinicius.

Read Also: Top 7 Greatest Canadian Players In NBA History

Speaking to the press ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League clash with Inter Milan on Tuesday, Casemiro said: “Mbappe is not our player, but he is, of course, a great player”.

N1Bet

“He is top three in the world. And he is compatible to any club in the world. Vinicius and him are…



Source: Complete Sports

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR