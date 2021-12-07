Complete Sports Returns To Reclaim SWAN Cup, Thumps Inspiration FM

Like the saying “form is temporal but class is permanent”, this was the summary of the superiority act displayed by football team of Complete Communications Limited, publishers of Complete Sports, Nigeria’s number one sports daily, in the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Cup on Monday.

The 2021 Lagos SWAN Cup kicked off with media organisations in the state vying for the coveted trophy.

In the first game, the former back-to-back champions faced Inspiration FM 92.3 and were merciless as the Julius Ojeagbase-captained team humbled their opponent 4-1.



Inspired by their name, Inspiration FM came into the tie with a lot of energy and scored first through Felix Egbomuche early in the encounter at the Legacy pitch of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

However, their inspiration quickly became despair as the former champions retaliated with four goals in grand…