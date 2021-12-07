Dreamland Academy Emerge Champions Of U-19 Cup Tourney

Dreamland Academy of Abia State on Sunday, emerged new champions of the 8th edition of Dreamland/Embassy of Hungary U-19 Cup Tournament.

In the final played on Sunday at the Turf Arena, River Plate Garden, Abuja, the Abia State Academy defeated Jazzy Stars FC of Jos , Plateau State 4-3 on penalties to lift the coveted trophy.

The regulation ended 1-1 after Dreamland surrendered their early second half lead in the dying moment of the match.

In the penalty shootout, Dreamland, 6th edition champions in May 2019, converted four out of five spot kicks while Jazzy Stars who reached the final after defeating Jamba FC on same penalties could only convert their three kicks.

Highlights of the five-day competition which started on Wednesday, December first, 2021 were presentations of individual as well as Life Time Achievements Awards to deserving persons

In the individual awards, Cletus Victor of Dreamland…