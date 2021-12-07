Give Rohr Time Before Sacking Him

With just weeks to the kickoff of the 2O21 Africa Cup of Nations, former Nigerian defender, Sam Pam has called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to give Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr some time to work with the team.

Pam made this assertion on the backdrop of call by some Nigerians to sack the German tactician from his managerial role due to the team’s poor performance in the qualifying series of the 2022 World Cup.

Recall that the Super Eagles qualified as Group C leaders after playing a 1-1 draw with Cape Verde at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Read Also: Ugbade: With Good Preparation Eagles Can Win AFCON 2021

However, in an interview with Brila FM, Pam said that Rohr deserved to be given time to perfect his tactics ahead of AFCON 2021.

“I just believe they should give him (Gernot Rohr) some time. As at now for Rohr, I don’t know him as a person or as coach but tactically I believe he will get it right. But I still insist that they should give him time to…