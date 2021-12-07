Karim Adeyemi Rejects Barcelona Offer

RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi has rejected a move to Barcelona.

Sky Deutschland says the Germany international has decided against a move to Spain after his agents met with Barca officials last month.

Instead, Adeyemi is keen on a return home and favours a move to Borussia Dortmund.

Barca had offered €40m for Adeyemi, though both the player and Salzburg turned it down.

He hopes to move to Dortmund in 2022 with the aim of playing in front of Germany coach Hansi Flick ahead of next year’s World Cup.

