Lekki Agog For Gifted Cole Boxing Competition

Young boxers from different parts of the country are expected to thrill fans at the third edition of the Gifted Cole Boxing competition in Lekki, Lagos on Saturday.

More than 500 boxers have indicated interest in exhibiting their skills in the competition.

The sponsor of the talents hunt and undefeated boxing champion, Gifted cole, who arrived in Nigeria on Sunday, said; “I am eager to see Nigerians dominate boxing and after what we saw during the 4th edition where a dumb and deaf boxer Segun thrilled fans.

“We have decided to continue to engage grassroots boxers and the third edition promises to be greater than the previous editions.”

Gifted Cole Boxing Academy has also promised a brand new car for the best boxer of the day and the sum of One million naira, while the second placed and the third placed boxers would smile with the sum of N500,000 and N300,000 respectively.

Meanwhile, boxers are…