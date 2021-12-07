Rice Best Midfielder In England

West Ham boss David Moyes says Declan Rice is the best midfielder in the country.

The England international has gone to another level this season as the Hammers make a remarkable push for the Champions League places.

Asked whether Rice was the best in the country, Moyes told the Scottish Football Podcast: “I think I’ve said a couple of times that I do believe he is [the best in the country].

“He is young and improving and has been captain while Mark Noble isn’t starting.

“He is learning and getting better. I genuinely think he is as good as any midfield player in the country at this time.

“With him being young I can only see him continuing to improve. He is a great boy to work with, really committed. He is part of the different mentality we have around West Ham, we are determined to challenge the teams and be committed against them.

“He is playing really well for England too.”

