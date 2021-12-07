Why Dennis Failed To Join Arsenal, Man United

Drew Uyi, the agent to Watford striker, Emmanuel Dennis has disclosed that the Super Eagles star failed to join Arsenal and Man United due to Club Brugge’s asking price.

Uyi made this known in an interview with The Football Show on YouTube.

Dennis, who is currently Watford’s top goal scorer in the Premier League, has netted six goals this ongoing season.

“Arsenal were interested (in signing Dennis) in the past, Manchester United were also interested, but for Club Brugge ridiculous fee on him.

“They wanted 25 Million pounds, while these clubs were prepared to pay 15 Million.

“In the end he joined Watford for 3.4 Million pounds because his contract was running out,” Uyi told The Football Show on YouTube.

“He was frustrated at Club Brugge, he was not happy because no young man would be if he were stopped from such opportunities (Manchester United, Arsenal),” Uyi added.

