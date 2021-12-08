AC Milan Will Learn From Champions League Loss To Liverpool

AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali says they’ll learn from their Champions League campaign.

Milan’s run came to an end with defeat at home to Liverpool on Tuesday night.

“We knew it was a difficult game, as even without some of their first-choice players, Liverpool have so much strength in depth,” Tonali told Sky Italia.

“We learned from the experience against these top teams and that is what we will take with us going forward. We could’ve done more, that is always true, but we didn’t hold back today and cannot turn back time.

“All we can do now is continue along our path and focus on the next objective.”

