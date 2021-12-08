CAFCC: Enyimba, Al Ittihad Postponed Tie Get New Date

The Confederation of African Football have announced a new date for the postponed CAF Confederation Cup first leg tie between Libya’s Al Ittihad and Nigeria’s representative Enyimba, reports Completesports.com.

The encounter has now been fixed for the weekend of December 17, 18 and 19 in Benghazy, Libya.



The match was not played on the original date of November 28 after Enyimba were not allowed into Tunisia on account of Coronavirus travel restrictions.

Enyimba won the second leg in Aba on Sunday 2-0 with Sadiq Abubakar and Victor Mbaoma scoring both goals.

The overall winners of the contest will proceed to the group stage of the competition.

