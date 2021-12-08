‘I’d Be Worried’ – Rangers Legend Ferguson Concerned Premier League Side Will Want Aribo

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson is worried Joe Aribo will dump the Gers for a Premier League club soon, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international has been in fine form for the Scottish Premiership champions this season.

The 25-year-old has scored five goals and recorded three assists in 16 league appearances for the club.

Aribo produced another superb display in Rangers’ 3-0 win against Dundee at the weekend, scoring one goal and assisting another.

The former Rangers captain believes he has everything managers would want in a modern midfielder and his goals have made him an even more valuable commodity.

Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I thought he was really good for Rangers last year and I think he has gone up levels this season.

“He has been Rangers’ best player by a country mile, there is no doubt about it.

“Looking at Rangers and the Rangers support go on about…