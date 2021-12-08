Okereke Out For Three Weeks With Muscle Injury

David Okereke is expected to be sidelined for three weeks after sustaining a muscle injury in Venezia’s 4-3 defeat to Hellas Verona on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Okereke was replaced by Dennis Johnsen after seven minutes.

The Nigeria international was rushed back to action against Verona after missing Venezia’s previous Serie A clash against Atalanta due to harmstring injury.

Read Also: Simy, Obi Risk Exclusion From Serie A With Salernitana

According to trivenetogoal.it, “David Okereke underwent a diagnostic on Tuesday after the injury he suffered against Verona.

“An injury to the flexor was found for the Venezia forward, which will lead to a stoppage of about three weeks.”

The 24-year-old has scored four goals in 13 league appearances for Venezia this season.

He linked up with the modest club on loan from Belgian Pro League champions Club Brugge this summer.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now —