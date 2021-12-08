Rudiger ‘Reaches Informal Agreement With Real Madrid’

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is reportedly edging closer to joining LaLiga giants Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer.

Rudiger has less than seven months remaining on his current contract at Stamford Bridge, and talks to extend his deal with Chelsea have failed to progress.

According to the Independent, Rudiger’s brother and agent Sahr Senesie held talks with representatives of Real Madrid over the last few weeks and an ‘informal agreement’ for the German to move to La Liga next summer has been reached.

The report adds that Premier League duo Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have also expressed their interest in signing Rudiger, however the centre-back would prefer a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are keen to recruit a new central defender in one of the upcoming transfer windows, after failing to replace Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane over the summer.

Rudiger, who is believed to be asking for an annual salary of €12m (£10.2m) to remain…