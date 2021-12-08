‘Thankful To God’ – Osimhen ‘Thrilled’ Returning To Training After Injury-Induced Layoff

Osimhen suffered the injury after colliding with Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar in a Serie A clash on November 21.

The Nigeria international was initially expected to be out of action for three months, but he resumed training on Wednesday, three weeks after undergoing a successful surgery.

The 22-year-old took to the social media to thank those who stood by him in the last couple of weeks following the setback.

“Thankful To GOD,I Sincerely Appreciate Those Who Reached Out To Me,God Bless You And Yours🙏🏽No Time To Dwell On Past Transgressions,Looking Forward To The Greater Things Ahead💯God Is The Greatest🙌🏽We Move @sscnapoli,” he tweeted.

The striker has scored nine goals in 14 appearances across all competitions for the Partenpei this season.

By Adeboye Amosu

