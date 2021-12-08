UCL: Barca Capable Of Defeating Bayern Munich

Barcelona coach Xavi recognises it’s all or nothing in tonight’s Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.

Barca need to defeat unbeaten Bayern Munich in their own backyard, but Xavi doesn’t believe they’ll need a miracle to do so.

The Blaugrana’s task is certainly a big one as the German champions have looked unstoppable in Europe this season, but the Catalan coach believes his team can beat anyone.

“It’s in our own hands and we’ll give it everything we’ve got. After the game, we’ll see,” said Xavi in his pre-match press conference.

“I don’t see it as a miracle. It’s one game and we can beat any opponent.”

Of course, Xavi is aware that Bayern aren’t just any opponent and Barcelona will have to be at their best to get anything in the Allianz Arena.

“We have to be patient,” said Xavi. This [process] isn’t overnight. [On Wednesday] we have a test against an opponent who have been better than us in our last meetings.”

Fastest Paying…