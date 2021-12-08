UCL: Bayern Send Barca To Europa League After Dominant Win

Bayern Munich put up a dominant display which saw them beat Barcelona 3-0 in their final Champions League final Group E game on Wednesday.

The result means for the first time since the 2000/01 season, Barcelona are eliminated from the Champions League group stages.

They will play Europa League football for the first time since it was the UEFA Cup in 2003-04.

Going into the fixture, Barca needed to win At Bayern in order to stand a chance of advancing into the round of 16.

But goals from Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala, ensured Bayern completed the double over Barca in the group stage.

Bayern, who finished top on 18 points, are joined in the round of 16 by Benfica, who defeated Dynamo Kyiv 2-0 also on Wednesday.

In Group F, Manchester United who have already qualified for the knockout stage were held to a 1-1 draw by Young Boys at Old Trafford.

Prior to the game, United had already sealed qualification into the next round.

The group’s other game between Atalanta…