UCL: Sanusi Struggles In Porto’s Defeat; Real Madrid Floor Inter

Zaidu Sanusi was In action as FC Porto suffered a 3–1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in their UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday night.

Sanusi was in action for 63 minutes before he was replaced by Brazil defender Wendell.

Wendell was sent off in the 70 minute.

Porto finished third in Group B and will now compete in the Europa League following their elimination from the competition.

At the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid edged out Inter Milan 2-0.

Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio were on target for the home team in the game.

Real Madrid finished top of the Group D with 15 points.

FULL RESULTS

PSG 4 -1 Real Madrid

Leipzig 2- 1 Manchester City

AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool

Porto 1-3 Atletico Madrid

Dortmund 5-0 Besiktas

Ajax 4-2 Sporting Lisbon

Real Madrid 2-0 Inter Milan

Shakhtar 1- 1 Sheriff

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…