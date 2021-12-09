Ayegba Ex-Super Falcons goalkeeper Turns Bus Driver

Former Super Falcons of Nigeria goalkeeper Rachael Ayegba is now a bus driver in London, England.

Ayegba was a member of the Falcons team at the 2007 Women’s World Cup.

She was also part of the squad to the 2006 and 2008 Women’s Africa Cup of Nationals and had an 11-year stint as a pro in Finland, winning the league title in 2013 with PK-35 Vantaa.

The former shot stopper, who is in the middle of a year’s training, now drives the number 185 between Lewisham and Victoria.

The 35-year-old who moved to England in 2018, says she had visited London for years on holiday and always admired the double decker buses.

She works for Go-Ahead, the bus and train giant that operates about a fifth of the capital’s buses on behalf of TfL.

She reckons driving a bus and playing in goal have a lot in common, which is about safety first and about not making a mistake.

