Barca Target First Champions League Win Away vs Bayern

Still yet to be assured of a place in the Champions League knockout rounds, Barcelona face a huge task against Bayern Munich in Wednesday’s final Group E clash.

The Bundesliga champions are already guaranteed to finish first, while Barcelona are in a two-way fight with Benfica for second place.

The Catalans sit two points above Benfica in second spot, but they have a worse head-to-head record and Benfica will certainly be confident of beating Dynamo Kiev, so Xavi’s side are at an alarming large risk of settling for Europa League football.

And failure to secure maximum points against Bayern will mean Barca will fail to advance from the Champions League group stage for the first time since the 2000/2001 season.

Also Read: Memphis : Bayern Munich Clash Is A Final For Barcelona

And it is important to note that Barca have never won away to Bayern in the history of the Champions League.

After four clashes away to Bayern in Europe’s elite club competition, Barca have lost three…