Barcelona Does Not Deserve To Be In Europa League 

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has expressed disappointment over his side’s exit from the Champions League following their 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Barcelona dropped down to the Europa League, the second-tier European competition but Xavi believes his side does not belong there.

With Benfica registering a victory over Dynamo Kyiv, Barcelona needed to defeat Bayern Munich in order to advance to the knockout stage.

But goals from Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala meant Barcelona suffered a loss at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Also Read: Dessers Wins Feyenoord’s November Player, Goal Of The Month Awards

The Catalans have failed to make it to the knockout stage of the Champions League for the first time since 2003-04 when they did not qualify for the competition at all.

“Bayern were better, superior. This is the harsh reality we have to face. I have told players that this is a turning point. Today a new era begins and we have to take…