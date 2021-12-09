Basketball Africa League To Tip Off Expanded Second Season March 5

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) Thursday announced that the league’s second season will tip off Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Dakar, Senegal and will include stops in Cairo, Egypt and Kigali, Rwanda. The BAL will once again feature the top 12 club teams from 12 African countries and will expand to a total of 38 games taking place in three cities over three months in 2022.

The second BAL season will include 15 games at the Dakar Arena in Dakar from March 5-15, 15 games at Hassan Mostafa Indoor Sports Complex in Cairo from April 9-19, and an eight-game Playoffs and Finals at the Kigali Arena in Kigali from May 21-28. Fans can register their interest in tickets and in receiving more information at theBAL.com. Tickets will go on sale in early 2022.

The announcement was made on Thursday at Hassan Mostafa Indoor Sports Complex by Basketball Africa League President Amadou Gallo Fall and FIBA Africa Youth Council President Ambrose Tashobya, with inaugural BAL Champion Zamalek (Egypt)…