Dessers Delighted To Win Feyenoord Awards

Feyenoord forward Cyriel Dessers is thrilled to win Feyenoord’s Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards for November, reports Completesports.com.

Dessers who celebrated his 27th birthday on Wednesday, scored four goals in five games for Feyenoord in November.

The Nigeria international scored all the four goals while coming on as a second half substitute.

The forward started November with an instant impact after coming off the bench to score the match-winning goal that gave Feyenoord a 2-1 victory over Taiwo Awoniyi’s Union Berlin in the Uefa Europa Conference League.

The striker netted a late winner in the 1-0 win against AZ Alkmaar on November 7 following his introduction in the final 10 minutes.

Dessers then fired a brace in the 2-2 draw against Slavia Prague on November 25.

And the first of his brace in the 2-2 away draw against Slavia Prague in the Europa Conference League, was adjudged the best for last month.

