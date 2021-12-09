Egypt Pick Q/final Ticket, Sudan Crash Out

Super Eagles of Nigeria 2021 AFCON group opponent Egypt, has progressed into the quarter-finals of the FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar, Completesports.com reports.

Egypt advanced into the last eight after topping Group D with seven points.

Reigning AFCON champions Algeria, finished second in Group D with same point as the Pharoahs and qualified too.

However, Sudan, also in the same group with Egypt at the Arab Cup and who will face the Eagles at next year’s AFCON, have crashed out.

To progress into the next round, Egypt pipped Lebanon 1-0, thrashed Sudan 5-0 and drew 1-1 with Algeria.

While Sudan lost all their three group games (4-0 to Algeria, 5-0 to Egypt and 1-0 to Lebanon).

Egypt will take on Jordan in the quarter-finals on Saturday while Algeria will face Morocco also on the same day.

The Eagles will open their 2021 AFCON campaign against Egypt before facing Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

