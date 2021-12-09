Europa League: Ndidi In Action As Leicester Crash Out; Bassey Scores Own Goal

Calvin Bassey scored an own goal as Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw by Lyon in their Europa League clash at the Groupama Stadium on Thursday night, reports Completesports.com.

Rangers extended their unbeaten run to five games under new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Scott Wright put Rangers ahead four minutes before the break.

Bassey put the ball into his own net three minutes after the break.

His compatriot Joe Aribo replaced Kemar Roofe in the 73rd minute.

At the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Wilfred Ndidi was in action as Leicester City crashed out of the competition following a 3-2 defeat to Napoli.

The Foxes finished third in the group.

Victor Moses’s Spartak Moscow top the group followimg a 1-0 win at Legia Warsaw.

Moses featured for 90 minutes in the game.

