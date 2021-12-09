Heartland Face Lawsuit As Ekwueme’s Emeks Sports, Select Sue For Debt

Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL side Heartland, have been dragged to an Owerri High Court by Danish Sportswear giants, Select/ Boutique, in conjunction with a former Super Eagles winger, Ifeanyi Ekwueme’s Emeks Sports over an alleged N21.8m debt, Completesports.com reports.

The complainants are demanding the settlement of the N21.8m debt being the cost of sports kits supplied to the club.

They are also asking the Imo State High Court in Owerri to compel the club to pay them N100m as general damages suffered following the respondent’s failure to pay.

The suit was filed by the complainants on October 9, 2021, through Collins Iwuorie & Associates, claiming that Heartland FC are owing Select and Emeks Sports N21.8 million being the cost of for supply of football kits from 2019 till date.

Ekwueme, 42, played for Nigeria 14 times during his illustrious career that was later blighted by injuries.

Also Read: Dessers Delighted To Win Feyenoord Awards

He had a brief…