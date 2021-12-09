Marcelo Set To Leave Real Madrid After 15 Years 

Real Madrid captain Marcelo is set to leave the club after 15 years to draw the curtain on his trophy-laden spell in the Spanish capital, The Mirror reports.

Marcelo has established himself as a club legend at Los Blancos, with whom he has made 533 first-team appearances and won 22 trophies.

He had been a key figure in Madrid’s first team for over a decade but had lost his starting berth in recent years following the arrival of Ferland Mendy from Lyon in 2019.

Now aged 33, Marcelo was limited to just 31 La Liga appearances across the past two full seasons while he has been beset by multiple leg muscular injuries in recent campaigns.

Marcelo is out of contract at Madrid this coming summer and his deal at the club is not likely to be renewed, meaning that he will leave as a free agent at the end of the campaign.

The experienced player is not short of potential suitors but his intention is to return to Brazil and his former…