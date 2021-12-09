MMA Star Is Born – Complete Sports

Action based comic books tinged with humour are a staple amongst Nigerian youths.

These books have continued to inspire one of Nigeria’s fastest rising Mixed Martial Arts MMA talents Jackiel ‘Smiling Assassin’ Ayana whose seemingly playful but elite skillset inside the cage has endeared him to many fight fans in the country.

True to his aka, the light complexioned and fresh faced Ayana smiled his way to a hard-fought split decision win over Cameroon’s beastly wrestler Mohammed Ebale in the 64kg class of One Fight Ultimate OFU Fight Night held last weekend in Lagos.

The OFU Fight Night was Jackiel’s second outing in MMA:

“Sincerely speaking ofu fight night is one of the most classic combat sports events I have ever been to.

“The setting was unique. I met so many people, saw celebrities; it was a great opportunity to fight in the championship.

“Mohammed Ebale is a solid fighter, he’s really good on takedowns and he’s got power, speed but I hope to meet him in…