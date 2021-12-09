Muller: Barcelona Can’t Cope With Europe’s Best

Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller said Barcelona can’t cope with the intensity of Europe’s top sides after the five-time Champions League winners crashed out of the group stages following a 3-0 defeat at the Allianz Arena.

Muller opened the scoring, with Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala also on target, to condemn Barca to a place in the Europa League in the New Year.

It’s the first time since 2003-04 that the Catalan club will not be in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

“We really tried to get the intensity into the game because I think we’re really massively different to Barcelona, at least in their current state, because of that intensity,” Muller told UEFA.com.

“I don’t think they can cope with that intensity. Technically they have it all and they have some really good players, there’s no question about that, but we can deliver this intensity both in possession and out of possession. I don’t think they can cope with the intensity in top-level…