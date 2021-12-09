Osimhen ‘Very Close’ To Return From Injury

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti revealed Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen could return to the pitch earlier than initially expected.

Osimhen trained separately on Wednesday after undergoing facial surgery and could return before initially expected with a protective mask.

Spalletti admitted Napoli are doing ‘everything possible’ to shorten the striker’s recovery times.

“It will depend on the stresses he will have day after day,” the Italian said during his intreaction with the media on Wednesday.

“We will see in the gym how he will react and based on what we will understand.

“We are very confident, knowing the lad. He is one who gives willingness to shorten a few days, everything possible will be done.”

Osimhen picked up the injury after colliding with Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar in a Serie A clash on November 21.

The 22-year-old has so far scored nine goals in 14 appearances…